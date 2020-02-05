Harper Woods man wanted for double murder of men found dead on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A Harper Woods man is wanted in connection with the double murder of two men who were found on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Oscar Johnson Jr., 24, is wanted on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of firearms possession by a felon and three felony firearm violations.

Johnson is currently on probation for conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Oscar Johnson Jr. (WDIV)

Officials received a call about a car that hit a fence at 2:11 a.m. Jan. 20 in the area of Barlow and Eastwood streets. Once they arrived, police found two men dead -- one inside a car and one outside the car.

Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities. They were both 31 years old and died from the gunshot injuries, police said.

Johnson has four tattoos, according to officials:

“RIP Doug” on the center of his chest

“7 Mile” on his right forearm

“220” on his right hand

“RP Ridge Boy Doug” on his upper chest

He is 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs about 185 pounds, according to MDOC records.

Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police blocked off surrounding streets for hours. Residents in the area started to come out of their homes, realizing something was wrong. That included minister Raymond Harris, who said he saw a woman grieving, distraught over the loss of her best friend.

“It was sad,” Harris said. “First thing that comes to my mind was this: ‘Were they saved? Were they Christians? Did they know the Lord? That’s all I could think about.”