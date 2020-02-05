Kettering University breaks ground on $63M academic hub

FLINT, Mich. – Kettering University broke ground on its $63 million, 105,00 square foot building that will serve as an academic hub shared between students and faculty.

The four-story building will include a digital library, auditorium, dining facilities, media resource centers and multiple work spaces.

As part of the university’s Boldly Forward strategic initiative campaign, the Learning Commons represents the University’s commitment to provide forward-thinking opportunities, experiences and solutions for generations to come, according to a statement by the university.

“This campaign – and in particular, this building – is an example of what can be accomplished when we collectively commit to building something extraordinary for generations of students and our entire community,” said University Board of Trustee Gary Cowger in a statement.

Cowger and his wife, Kay Cowger, made a one million dollar investment in the Learning Commons.

The building is expected to be completed by spring 2022.