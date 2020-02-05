28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Local News

Missing Detroit woman with mental health condition last seen New Year’s Day, police say

Ellie Johnson last seen New Year’s Day

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Missing Person, Missing In Michigan, Missing, Ellie Johnson, Berkshire Street, Detroit Police Department, Detroit's East Side, Missing Detroit
Ellie Johnson
Ellie Johnson (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing woman with a mental health condition who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day.

Ellie Johnson, 59, was last seen Jan. 1 in the 9600 block of Berkshire Street on Detroit’s east side, officials said. She was last heard from around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30, according to authorities.

Johnson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 158 pounds and has a medium brown complexion and dark-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black or blue shirt and dark-colored pants.

Johnson is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Johnson or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: