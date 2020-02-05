Missing Detroit woman with mental health condition last seen New Year’s Day, police say

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing woman with a mental health condition who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day.

Ellie Johnson, 59, was last seen Jan. 1 in the 9600 block of Berkshire Street on Detroit’s east side, officials said. She was last heard from around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30, according to authorities.

Johnson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 158 pounds and has a medium brown complexion and dark-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black or blue shirt and dark-colored pants.

Johnson is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Johnson or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.