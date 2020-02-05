Rep. Haley Stevens seeks community input with special education town hall event

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens will be hosting a town hall Saturday in Bloomfield Hills on the topic of special education.

The town hall meeting will take place at 2 p.m. at Birmingham Unitarian Church in Bloomfield Hills.

Stevens will be joined by Oakland County’s executive director of special education, Karen Olex; the founder of the Living & Learning Enrichment Center, Rachelle Vartanian; the president of Farmington Education Support Proffessionals Association, Robert Gaines III; and the Oakland County Schools Parent Advisory Committee chairwoman Angela Tyszka.

The event is requesting attendees to submit questions ahead of time. You can submit questions here.

The town hall is hoping to hear from those with special education needs, family members, teachers and employers to learn more about their experiences.

To share your personal experience with special education, click here.

The town hall event comes after Steven chose a South Lyon special education student to accompany her to the State of the Union address Tuesday.

More information on the town hall event can be found here.