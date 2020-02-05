Woman snatches purse from 85-year-old outside Meijer in Madison Heights, police say

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A woman has been charged after she snatched a purse from an 85-year-old woman outside a Meijer store in Madison Heights, police said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Meijer store at 1005 East 13 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Victoria Murrell, 36, of Hazel Park, approached an 85-year-old Warren woman who was walking to her vehicle, officials said. Murrell grabbed the purse out of the woman’s shopping card, police said.

According to officials, the strap of the woman’s purse was around her arm, so when Murrell pulled, the 85-year-old woman fell to the ground. She suffered some minor bruising, officials said.

Murrell got into a gold Dodge Stratus and fled, according to authorities.

A witness saw what happened and called 911, police said.

An officer pulled the Stratus over and arrested Murrell. The victim’s purse was inside the car, officials said.

Murrell told detectives she stole the purse because she was going through hard times and needed the money, police said.

She is charged with unarmed robbery and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license. She faces up to 15 years in prison on the unarmed robbery charge.

Murrell was arraigned Sunday in Madison Heights and is being held in lieu of $16,000 bail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 12 at Madison Heights District Court.