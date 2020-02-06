ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 6, 2020

We are waking up this Thursday morning in Metro Detroit with a couple inches of snow on the ground. The Local4Casters say we will see breaks in the snow action yet more rounds of snow will be filling in and moving through. We’re probably only looking at another inch of snow for the rest of the day. Here’s the full detailed forecast.

Drivers are taking it slower out on the slick freeways and roads this morning. You can check the live traffic map here.

There are some school closings today -- mainly in Monroe County. Here is the list.