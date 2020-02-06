ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 6, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Snow is here, a bit more to come
We are waking up this Thursday morning in Metro Detroit with a couple inches of snow on the ground. The Local4Casters say we will see breaks in the snow action yet more rounds of snow will be filling in and moving through. We’re probably only looking at another inch of snow for the rest of the day. Here’s the full detailed forecast.
Live traffic updates
Drivers are taking it slower out on the slick freeways and roads this morning. You can check the live traffic map here.
School closings
There are some school closings today -- mainly in Monroe County. Here is the list.
More Local News Headlines
- Michigan launches website to make sure drivers are prepared for auto insurance changes
- Detroit police say CPL holder killed man in accidental shooting
- Hundreds gather for diversity, inclusion rally in Saline after recent racist incidents
- Michigan State Police looking for ‘missing and endangered’ 34-year-old Bruce Township man
- The Rolling Stones announce 2020 tour with Detroit show in June
National and International Headlines
- Trump barrels into 2020 campaign, emboldened after acquittal
- Sanders says he raised $25M in January, will bolster ad buys
- Huawei, guarding US business, says Verizon violated patents
- US antitrust chief leaving Google probe because of lobbying
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.