Detroit police seek missing man who has dementia

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man who has dementia.

Bobby Blackwell was last seen about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 18900 block of Westphalia Street on the city’s east side. His family told police his credit card was used at a gas station in the area of 8 Mile and Kelly roads about 11:40 p.m.

Blackwell was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown and tan checkered shirt.

He is in good physical condition, police said.

Anyone who knows Blackwell’s location is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.