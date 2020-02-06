FCA announces UAW employees will receive $7,280 in profit sharing

DETROIT – Fiat Chrysler announced Thursday that, based on the company’s 2019 financial performance, UAW-represented employees will receive $7,280 in profit sharing this year.

The eligible employees will be paid to on March 13, 2020, according to FCA. The automaker also said about 44,000 employees are eligible to receive the payment.

With this payment, U.S. hourly employees have received on average more than $36,000 in profit sharing since 2009, according to FCA.

Last year, FCA made average profit sharing payments of $6,000 to eligible UAW-represented employees. About 44,000 employees received the payment on March 8, 2019. In 2018, about 40,000 employees recevied average profit sharing payments of $5,500 from FCA.

