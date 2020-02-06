Heart of Detroit: Meet the people behind the Bicycle Bookery

DETROIT – The two people behind the Bicycle Bookery got their start building little free libraries, but now they’ve gone far beyond that.

Hi-me Rodriguez and Crystal Ward ride bikes and bring free books to children.

“In this day and age kids are not reading nearly as much as they should be and that’s our big motivation to try to help them get there,” Ward said.

Their crusade began several years ago with a free library in their front yard. That grew to building little free libraries for Brilliant Detroit. Now, you can find the pair cycling through the streets of Royal Oak, books in tow.

The kids love it. Once they understand its safe they just jump all over it they come and check us out and get a book and they may just sit down and read it," Rodriguez said.

The pair clock roughly 10 miles and deliver up to 200 books in each outing. They also continue their book donations to Brilliant Detroit and they hope to one day bring both mobile libraries into the city.

Watch the video above for the full report.