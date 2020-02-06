Michigan State Police looking for ‘missing and endangered’ 34-year-old Bruce Township man

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 34-year-old Bruce Township man who is believed to be “missing and endangered.”

Mark Cracchiolo, 34, is missing and police said there were suspicious circumstances at his residence.

Cracchiolo is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes. It’s unknown what he was last wearing, but it could have been a blue sweatshirt, according to police.