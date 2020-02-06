27ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

27ºF

Local News

Pontiac woman charged after allegedly breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home with weapons, lighter fluid, duct tape

No injuries reported

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Shelby Township, Macomb County, Crime, 24 Mile Road, Bruce Hill Drive, Home Invasion, Police, Shooting, Domestic Dispute, 24 Mile, Lilly Xiong

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe 21-year-old Lilly Xiong broke into a Shelby Township home Wednesday morning, possibly seeking revenge after a relationship ended three weeks prior.

According to authorities, Xiong broke into the home through a window at about 4 a.m. and the family’s dog woke them up.

The house is located near the intersection of 24 Mile Road and Bruce Hill Drive.

Lilly Xiong
Lilly Xiong (WDIV)

Police said the power was cut to the home and when the father went to check on the circuit breaker, Xiong allegedly shot at him with a rifle. The father wasn’t struck by a bullet and the family managed to get the gun away from Xiong.

Police said Xiong brought the rifle, a baseball bat, duct tape and was dousing the basement with lighter fluid.

She was taken into police custody. No injuries were reported.

The ex-boyfriend wasn’t home at the time of the incident. Sources told Local 4 that Xiong works with him and his family and likely knew they were not home at the time.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: