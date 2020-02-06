Snowstorm makes for slick roads across Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Get the snowblowers and shovels ready -- you’re going to need them Thursday morning.

Take it slow if you’re on the road Wednesday night because there have been reports of slick conditions and several crashes.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Snow accumulations are expected to be between 2 and 4 inches in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the snowfall is expected to arrive between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.