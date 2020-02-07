Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen by his mother about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

Valentino Cartwright told his mom he was going to the park but didn’t return home. Police said Cartwright and his mother got into a fight before he left. His mother is concerned because this is his first time running away.

Valentino is 5 feet 7 inches, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with burgundy on the top.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a Michigan State University blue-hooded sweatshirt, red winter coat with brown fur around the hood and black Jordan’s.

If anyone is aware of his whereabouts, contact Detroit’s 11 Precinct at 313-596-1140.

More: Missing persons reports