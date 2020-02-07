28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Local News

Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Valentino Cartwright last seen Feb. 5.

Susana Hernandez

Tags: Local, Detroit, Missing Child, News, Wayne County, Valentino Cartwright, Missing in Michigan, Missing in Detroit, Missing
Valentino Cartwright was last seen by his mother Feb. 5 at about 5:30 p.m. He and his mother got into an argument with his mother before leaving for the park. He failed to return home. His mother is concerned because this is the first time he's ran away, police said.
Valentino Cartwright was last seen by his mother Feb. 5 at about 5:30 p.m. He and his mother got into an argument with his mother before leaving for the park. He failed to return home. His mother is concerned because this is the first time he's ran away, police said. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen by his mother about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

Valentino Cartwright told his mom he was going to the park but didn’t return home. Police said Cartwright and his mother got into a fight before he left. His mother is concerned because this is his first time running away.

Valentino is 5 feet 7 inches, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with burgundy on the top.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a Michigan State University blue-hooded sweatshirt, red winter coat with brown fur around the hood and black Jordan’s.

If anyone is aware of his whereabouts, contact Detroit’s 11 Precinct at 313-596-1140.

More: Missing persons reports

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.