Devastating erosion almost leads to road closure in Sanilac County
MDOT crews conduct emergency repairs
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – This year’s winter weather has not been kind to a busy road in Sanilac County.
Devastating erosion almost led to the closure of M-25 in Sanilac County. The Michigan Department of Transportation had to rush in with emergency repairs.
Still the weather is slowing things, which means the issue will not be resolved soon.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.