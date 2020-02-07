Construction company to host hiring fair this weekend at Lansing area hotel
Job seekers have opportunity to take part in sit down interviews with team members
OKEMOS, Mich. – A job fair is being held Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Staybridge Suites Lansing-Okemos.
Construction company, ML Chartier is preparing for its busiest season and searching for additional employees. Sit down interviews with team members are being offered. Interviews can be walk-ins or scheduled.
Staybridge Suites Lansing-Okemos is located at 3553 Meridian Crossing Drive Okemos, Michigan 48864.
