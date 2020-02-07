32ºF

Local News

Construction company to host hiring fair this weekend at Lansing area hotel

Job seekers have opportunity to take part in sit down interviews with team members

OKEMOS, Mich. – A job fair is being held Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Staybridge Suites Lansing-Okemos.

Construction company, ML Chartier is preparing for its busiest season and searching for additional employees. Sit down interviews with team members are being offered. Interviews can be walk-ins or scheduled.

Staybridge Suites Lansing-Okemos is located at 3553 Meridian Crossing Drive Okemos, Michigan 48864.

