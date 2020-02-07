Lodge Freeway construction already impacting Detroit businesses; work expected to last several months

DETROIT – Lodge Freeway Service Drive closures in Detroit are causing issues for businesses in the area.

Crews started closing the service drives Wednesday to repair retaining walls.

“Some customer called me a couple of days ago, ‘How do I get into your store?’” Woon Kim said.

Kim owns Gino Discount Dry Cleaners near Outer Drive, north of 6 Mile Road. The construction that is impacting her business is expected to last two to three months.

She is nervous about how that work will impact her business.

“I’m a single mom. I want to survive with my business,” she said.

The northbound M-10 service drive from Sorrento Avenue to Outer Drive will be closed first, followed by the southbound M-10 service drive closure from Hartwell Avenue to Thatcher Avenue for pavement removal.

Diane Cross, with the Michigan Department of Transportation, said about 700 feet of wall on both sides of the freeway needs to be replaced.

“Coming this weekend and next weekend, we’re going to start excavating the ground we’re standing on, we’re going to take all of this soil, ground, landscaping out to alleviate the pressure on the walls,” she said.

The freeway will be closed this weekend and next weekend.

Northbound M-10 will be closed 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday from Wyoming Avenue to 7 Mile Road for excavation behind the retaining walls. Northbound M-10 will be detoured via eastbound Davison Freewa to northbound I-75, then westbound 8 Mile Road.

Southbound M-10 is expected to be closed next weekend.