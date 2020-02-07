MRA recalls medical marijuana product for failing Vitamin E

LANSING, Mich. – The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a health and safety advisory bulletin Friday due to the recall of medical marijuana product which failed laboratory testing – under the November 22, 2019 emergency rules – for high levels of vitamin E acetate.

The MRA is issuing this health and safety advisory bulletin due to the presence of Vitamin E Acetate in several vape cartridges which failed safety compliance testing. These cartridges were manufactured prior to the Emergency Rules for marijuana products intended for inhalation which were filed on November 22, 2019.

All affected vape cartridges will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that sold the marijuana product as well as the METRC tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.

Fuel 420

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from Fuel 420 – License PC-000077 – located at 1255 Falahee RD Jackson, MI 49203:

METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000026Cart 510 .6G Wedding Cake - FUEL 420Sold between April 3, 2019 and November 11, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000032Carts 510 .6G Lime - FUEL 420Sold between March 31, 2019 and November 22, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000022Cart 510 .6G Skittlez - FUEL 420Sold between March 31, 2019 and November 22, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000031Carts 510 .6G Lemonade - FUEL 420Sold between March 31, 2019 and November 22, 2019

Green House of Walled Lake

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from Green House of Walled Lake – License PC-000129 – located at 103 E. Walled Lake DR Walled Lake, MI 48390:

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000001961True-Green CrackSold between July 10, 2019 and November 22, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100000BB9000001101Motor City High | Green Crack | 1g CartSold between January 28, 2020 and February 5, 2019

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000001963True-SandferandoSold between July 20, 2019 and November 22, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100000BB9000001103Motor City High | San Fernando Valley | 1g CartSold between January 28, 2020 and February 5, 2019

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000001962True-North LightsSold between July 18, 2019 and November 22, 2019

METRC # 1A4050100000BB9000001102Motor City High | Northern Lights | 1g CartSold between January 28, 2020 and February 5, 2019

Liv Wellness Center, LLC

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from Liv Wellness Center, LLC – License PC-000298 – located at 2625 Hilton Rd Suite 100 Ferndale, MI 48220:

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000002323True-Green CrackSold between September 18, 2019 and November 06, 2019

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000002325True-SandferandoSold between September 18, 2019 and November 21, 2019

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000002326True-North LightsSold between September 13, 2019 and November 06, 2019

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000002205True-CBD/THCSold between September 12, 2019 and November 19, 2019

The Green Mile Detroit

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from The Green Mile Detroit – License PC-000144 – located at 6650 Eight Mile RD Detroit, MI 48234:

METRC # 1A40401000006A5000001527True-CBD/THCSold between June 8, 2019 and July 1, 2019

664 Vassar, LLC

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from 664 Vassar, LLC – License PC-000035 – located at 664 State RD Vassar, MI 48768:

METRC # 1A40501000045ED000002619True-Green CrackSold between January 10, 2020 and February 4, 2020

METRC # 1A40501000045ED000002609True-SandferandoSold between January 10, 2020 and February 5, 2020

METRC # 1A40501000045ED000002620True-North LightsSold between January 10, 2020 and February 5, 2020

METRC # 1A40501000045ED000002618True-CBD/THCSold between January 10, 2020 and February 5, 2020

Patients or caregivers who have these affected vape cartridges in their possession should return them to the provisioning center where they purchased for proper disposal. The provisioning centers must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these vape cartridges of the recall.

Patients who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician.

Patients and caregivers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.