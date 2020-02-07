30ºF

Police: Man breaks into St. Clair Shores gas station by throwing hammer through front door

Officials say man stole cigarettes, chewing tobacco

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: St. Clair Shores, St. Clair County, Crime, Local, Gas Station, Citgo, Break-In, Hammer, St. Clair Shores Crime, Little Mack Avenue, Martin Road
A man suspected of breaking into a St. Clair Shores gas station on Jan. 27, 2020.
A man suspected of breaking into a St. Clair Shores gas station on Jan. 27, 2020. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A man broke into a St. Clair Shores gas station last month by throwing a hammer through the front door, police said.

The incident happened at 6:13 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Citgo gas station on Little Mack Avenue near Martin Road, according to authorities.

The man got into the gas station by throwing a hammer through the front glass door, officials said. He left the gas station with cigarettes and chewing tobacco, police said.

Officials said he was driving a silver or gray 2001 to 2005 Chrysler Town and Country with front-end damage on the driver’s side front quarter panel.

Surveillance video shows the man has a goatee and was wearing a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Clair Shores police at 586-445-5305.

Here’s surveillance video of the man:

On 1/27/19 @ 6:13am, Citgo Gas Station was broken into. The suspect gained access to the gas station by throwing a hammer through the front glass door. The suspect took Newport cigarettes and chewing tobacco. The suspect was driving a silver/gray Chrysler Town and Country (2001-2005 model) with front end damage on the driver side front quarter panel. The suspect appears to be a white male, wearing dark colored jacket and has a goatee. Below are a few videos from the incident and picture of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information in regards to this case, please contact Det. Leitch at 586-445-5305.

Posted by St. Clair Shores Police Department on Friday, February 7, 2020

