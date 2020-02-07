Police: Man breaks into St. Clair Shores gas station by throwing hammer through front door
Officials say man stole cigarettes, chewing tobacco
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A man broke into a St. Clair Shores gas station last month by throwing a hammer through the front door, police said.
The incident happened at 6:13 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Citgo gas station on Little Mack Avenue near Martin Road, according to authorities.
The man got into the gas station by throwing a hammer through the front glass door, officials said. He left the gas station with cigarettes and chewing tobacco, police said.
Officials said he was driving a silver or gray 2001 to 2005 Chrysler Town and Country with front-end damage on the driver’s side front quarter panel.
Surveillance video shows the man has a goatee and was wearing a dark-colored jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Clair Shores police at 586-445-5305.
Here’s surveillance video of the man:
