Prep work starts Monday for Mt. Elliot Street bridge replacement over I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will begin prep work Monday, Feb. 10, to replace the Mt. Elliot Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit.

All work on this $20.5 million investment is scheduled to be completed in late fall.

By 7 a.m. Monday, the Mt. Elliot Street overpass will close. In addition, the eastbound and westbound I-94 exit ramps to Mt. Elliot Street and the eastbound I-94 entrance from Mt. Elliot Street will close.

Overpass and ramp traffic will be detoured to M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) during this replacement project. These closures are needed for utility relocation prior to bridge demolition this spring.

This bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner Street and I-96.

