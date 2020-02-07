32ºF

Trailer full of items stolen from Detroit company

Owner of company saw items for sale on social media

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police say a trailer full of items was stolen from a Detroit based company on Wednesday.

The owner of the company saw the items for sale on social media and reached out as an interested buyer. He then set up a meeting and contacted police.

The Detroit Police Department set up an operation and two people were arrested. Sources tell Local 4 the trailer was recovered, but many of the items are still missing.

