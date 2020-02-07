Trailer full of items stolen from Detroit company
Owner of company saw items for sale on social media
DETROIT – Police say a trailer full of items was stolen from a Detroit based company on Wednesday.
The owner of the company saw the items for sale on social media and reached out as an interested buyer. He then set up a meeting and contacted police.
The Detroit Police Department set up an operation and two people were arrested. Sources tell Local 4 the trailer was recovered, but many of the items are still missing.
