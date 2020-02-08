Body of woman found in Detroit home suffered blunt force trauma

DETROIT – The body of a 55-year-old woman discovered around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 15300 block of Manning Street in Detroit suffered blunt force trauma, police say.

Authorities say the woman lived at a home in the area where her body was found.

An open side door and unlocked front door in the home were reported. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s homicide unit at 313-596-2260.