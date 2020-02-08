25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

Local News

Body of woman found in Detroit home suffered blunt force trauma

Circumstances surrounding case still being investigated

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Detroit, Wayne County, Detroit Police Department, Metro Detroit
Take a look at these lookers who ran into the law.
Take a look at these lookers who ran into the law.

DETROIT – The body of a 55-year-old woman discovered around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 15300 block of Manning Street in Detroit suffered blunt force trauma, police say.

Authorities say the woman lived at a home in the area where her body was found.

An open side door and unlocked front door in the home were reported. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s homicide unit at 313-596-2260.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: