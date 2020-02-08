ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 8, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
First American death reported in coronavirus outbreak
An American has died of the coronavirus. This the first American death reported in the outbreak.
Police standoff in Ann Arbor ends after situation involving reported barricaded gunman
The area surrounding the Hidden Valley Club Apartments in Ann Arbor was shutdown overnight after reports of a barricaded gunman.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold with snow showers Saturday
It will be cold with snow showers Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the middle 20s today. Snow is in the forecast tomorrow with up to four inches possible by Sunday night.
More Local News Headlines
- Noah’s Event Venue abruptly closes leaving couple scrambling just weeks before wedding
- Landowner responds 10 weeks after dock collapse, contaminated soil spill into Detroit River
- Detroit police investigating after man killed, another injured in shooting
- Metro Detroit Episcopal Church elects first lesbian bishop
- Oakland County resident being tested for coronavirus after traveling to China, officials say
- Flashpoint 2/9/20: Iowa meltdown; conversation with doctor who performed lung transplant on teen
National and International Headlines
- ‘A disappointment’: Iowa caucus turnout below expectations
- National Pizza Day 2020: Full list of freebies and deals on Feb. 9
- Probe: Bryant helicopter was 100 feet from clear skies
- China scrambles to keep cities in virus lockdown fed
- Irish voters frustrated by economy choose next leader
Sports Headlines
- Report: Detroit Tigers sign Chris Smith, reliever with strong minor-league numbers coming off TJ surgery
- Pistons executive says team is now in rebuilding phase after Drummond trade
