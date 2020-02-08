25ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 8, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Oakland County resident being tested for coronavirus after traveling to China, officials say
First American death reported in coronavirus outbreak

An American has died of the coronavirus. This the first American death reported in the outbreak.

Police standoff in Ann Arbor ends after situation involving reported barricaded gunman

The area surrounding the Hidden Valley Club Apartments in Ann Arbor was shutdown overnight after reports of a barricaded gunman.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold with snow showers Saturday

It will be cold with snow showers Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the middle 20s today. Snow is in the forecast tomorrow with up to four inches possible by Sunday night.

