Detroit business using experimental methods to take one of a kind portraits
Photographers capture the energy around their subjects
DETROIT – A local business is using experimental methods to take one of a kind portraits. It is all a part of a growing project taking place in Detroit.
Photographers not only take photos, but also capture the energy around their subjects. The business is called AURA AURA.
To learn more about AURA AURA watch the video player above.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.