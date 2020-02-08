25ºF

Detroit business using experimental methods to take one of a kind portraits

Photographers capture the energy around their subjects

DETROIT – A local business is using experimental methods to take one of a kind portraits. It is all a part of a growing project taking place in Detroit.

Photographers not only take photos, but also capture the energy around their subjects. The business is called AURA AURA.

