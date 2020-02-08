Detroit man facing charges after officials say he opened fire on 3 officers after a traffic stop

DETROIT – A 25-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a traffic stop by three Detroit police officers, according to officials.

Police were in a semi-marked car patrolling the area of Frankfort Street and Nottingham Road on Wednesday at 4:54 p.m. when they saw a 2006 temporary license plate and initiated a traffic stop, officials said. The woman driving the car stopped, and that’s when Tiwan D. Shaw opened the front passenger door and fled on foot.

Police said that Shaw fired multiple shots at the officers. Police returned fire. Shaw fled again and almost ran into one of the officers. Shaw fired at the officer and the officer fired back, according to officials.

Shaw hopped a privacy fence and was taken into custody in the 5090 block of Nottingham Road. Shaw was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Police officers were not injured during the incident.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Shaw with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned from a hospital Friday afternoon. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 8:30 a.m. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.

Shaw received a $3 million cash bond.