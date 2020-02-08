Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors prom night for teens with special needs in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – Churches across the country including one in Taylor celebrated a special event Friday night.

The annual Night to Shine event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation is a prom night for people ages 14 and older with special needs.

Last night’s event in Taylor was one of more than 700 Night to Shine events happening globally at the same time. The event begins with a red carpet entrance and has everything from dinner to dancing, karaoke and even bowling.

“Give them a night to show them they are the kings and queens, to just shower love on them and just show them an amazing night,” said Kella Pietrowski, an attendee of the event.

If you want to volunteer next year organizers say the event is the Friday before Valentine’s Day every year.

