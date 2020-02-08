25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

Local News

Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at the ‘Our Rights, Our Courts’ forum

Tags: Democrats, Politics, National Politics, Forum, News, National, Presidential Race, Live, Watch Live, NBC News, MSNBC, Stephanie Ruhle, Jennifer Bendery, HUffPost, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bennet, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Wrren, Andrew Yang
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, from left, Democratic presidential candidates businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. The next Democratic debate is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, in New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, from left, Democratic presidential candidates businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. The next Democratic debate is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, in New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NBC News and MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and Jennifer Bendery, of HuffPost, host a forum on the federal judiciary with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Michael Bennet, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Governor Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

The event is set to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at the ‘Our Rights, Our Courts’ forum (click here)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.