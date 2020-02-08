(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NBC News and MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and Jennifer Bendery, of HuffPost, host a forum on the federal judiciary with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Michael Bennet, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Governor Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

The event is set to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at the ‘Our Rights, Our Courts’ forum (click here)