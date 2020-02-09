27ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

GM issues recall for its most popular brands

The automaker is recalling thousands of trucks for a second time because an initial fix did not work.

Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Metro Detroit and other areas in Michigan.

From Pitt to ’1917,' what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

The Oscars are here, already. After the shortest awards season in decades, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will get underway Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Fast moving clipper system brings more snow Sunday

A fast moving clipper system will bring more snow to Metro Detroit. Up to four inches of snow is possible by Sunday night.

