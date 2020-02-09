ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 9, 2020
GM issues recall for its most popular brands
The automaker is recalling thousands of trucks for a second time because an initial fix did not work.
Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Metro Detroit and other areas in Michigan.
From Pitt to ’1917,' what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars
The Oscars are here, already. After the shortest awards season in decades, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will get underway Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Fast moving clipper system brings more snow Sunday
A fast moving clipper system will bring more snow to Metro Detroit. Up to four inches of snow is possible by Sunday night.
More Local News Headlines
- Noah’s Event Venue closures leaves engaged couples rushing for new locations
- Western Michigan University student stuck in China during coronavirus outbreak
- Popular Detroit musician fatally shot in suspected armed robbery
- 31-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Wyoming Avenue in Detroit
- Man tries to escape MSP troopers, gets stuck in traffic on the Lodge Freeway
- Flashpoint 2/9/20: Iowa meltdown; conversation with doctor who performed lung transplant on teen
National and International Headlines
- Mom, 6 kids die in Mississippi house fire; dad injured
- Week 3 of Weinstein trial: Fake names and raw emotions
- Flashing signs, cheering fans as Dems make NH closing pitch
- China’s virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall
- Soldier kills 26 in bloodiest mass shooting in Thailand
Sports Headlines
- Knicks edge Pistons 95-92 for 4th straight victory
- Livers returns, Michigan beats No. 16 Michigan State 77-68
