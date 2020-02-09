Detroit man arrested for Livonia Taco Bell armed robbery to face federal charges

LIVONIA, Mich. – On Sunday the Livonia Police Department announced an arrest was made in connection with a Taco Bell armed robbery that happened last year.

Police say Detroit resident Moses Champion, 19, robbed the Taco Bell at 11707 Merriman Road in Livonia on Dec. 15, 2019.

Champion is also accused of robbing other fast food restaurants in the area and expected to face federal charges.

Livonia police say the arrest is the direct result of a group effort led by multiple local law enforcement agencies and the FBI Detroit Field Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Serial Taco Bell robber in Metro Detroit arrested, FBI says