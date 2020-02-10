Auburn Hills police release series of images in search for Jeep involved in hit-and-run crash

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Auburn Hills police released a series of images as they search for the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The crash happened Feb. 2 on Bloomfield Village Boulevard, police said. At least one person was injured, according to authorities.

Officials believe the vehicle is a Jeep Wrangler (possibly Altitude, Renegade, Willys) between the years of 2007 and 2018. A witness told police it was black or dark-colored. The roof rack extends the entire length of the roof, and the Jeep is raised with black wheels and rims, according to authorities. There are yellow and white stickers on the back window and stickers on the driver’s side front wheel area, police said.

The Jeep should have damage on the passenger side front bumper, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-364-9460.

Here are the photos released by police:

A Jeep linked to a Feb. 2, 2020, hit-and-run in Auburn Hills. (Auburn Hills Police Department)

