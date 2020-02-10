Black History Month: Former Lions player Jim Thrower making an impact in Detroit

Jim Thrower is a former Detroit Lions player and is now a business man in the city.

He played on the Lions for three seasons starting in 1972 as a defensive back.

He is now putting Detroiters to work and investing in their future.

He owns 14 McDonald’s restaurants across the Metro Detroit area. He wants to be known as the first one to open a McDonald’s on Detroit’s east side. His first location to open is the McDonald’s located by I-75 and Mack Avenue.

His children also own McDonald’s in metro Detroit and out of state.

Watch the full interview to see what he has to say about the city and about Black History Month.

