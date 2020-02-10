36ºF

Canton Township police say man using stolen identity to open fraudulent accounts

Suspect caught in surveillance images

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A man suspected of using a stolen identity to open fraudulent accounts in Canton Township.
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Canton Township police are searching for a man suspected of using a stolen identity to open fraudulent accounts.

The man was captured in the surveillance images above, officials said.

No additional information was revealed.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Canton Township police at 734-394-5400.

About the Author: