Canton Township police say man using stolen identity to open fraudulent accounts
Suspect caught in surveillance images
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Canton Township police are searching for a man suspected of using a stolen identity to open fraudulent accounts.
The man was captured in the surveillance images above, officials said.
No additional information was revealed.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Canton Township police at 734-394-5400.
