Celebrate Valentine’s Day by going behind-the-scenes of America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

DETROIT – Get a behind-the-scenes look at America’s Thanksgiving Parade with a tour of The Parade Company studio this weekend.

The studio will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tours, which cost $100 per couple, include a commemorative photo and gift bag that has a bottle of champagne, flowers, chocolates, beads and signature Parade Company clown noses.

Reservations must be made. Call 313-432-7833 to make a reservation.