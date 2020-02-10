Celebrate Valentine’s Day by going behind-the-scenes of America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit
Tours offered Friday and Saturday
DETROIT – Get a behind-the-scenes look at America’s Thanksgiving Parade with a tour of The Parade Company studio this weekend.
The studio will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Tours, which cost $100 per couple, include a commemorative photo and gift bag that has a bottle of champagne, flowers, chocolates, beads and signature Parade Company clown noses.
Reservations must be made. Call 313-432-7833 to make a reservation.
