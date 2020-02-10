City of Detroit, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles seek artists for massive mural

DETROIT – Fiat Chrysler Automobile, Detroit’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship and City Walls Detroit murals program have issued a global open call to artists to create murals that will comprise one of the largest municipal art installations in Detroit’s history.

City Walls Detroit has been working with FCA to identify the canvases for the murals near the FCA’s new auto assembly plant. It’s a part of FCA’s plan to invest $1.6 billion into two existing Mack Avenue buildings, creating a new Jeep assembly site.

The canvases for the Mural Project include the north wall, which runs along Beniteau Street, immediately across from Southeastern High School; and the south wall --located at Beniteau Street and Kercheval Avenue -- which will face a new water park.

The finished project will be 15 feet tall and 1,500 feet long. It is expected to be completed by October 30.

In an effort to ensure that the mural reflects the culture and identify of Detroit’s east side neighborhoods, the city and FCA are engaging local residents, especially students, in creating the mural’s design.

The call for artists opens Valentine’s Day. Artists are able to register on the City Walls’ official page or by email here.