Men wanted for retail fraud at Bloomfield Township TJ Maxx

Vehicle thieves fled in had license plate number CLE3895

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

The two men wanted for retail fraud at the TJ Maxx Bloomfield Township store. (Bloomfield Township police.)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for two men who stole several clothing items from the TJ Maxx at 2139 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township.

Police say the incident happened on Feb. 1 at 4:45 p.m. at the store. According to the store manager, two white men entered the store, selected several clothing items and left through a back door without paying.

The two were seen getting into a dark red or purple GMC Suburban with the Michigan license plate CLE3895.

Anyone with information on the men pictured should call police at 248-433-7755.

Surveillance video captured images of the men in the store. (Bloomfield Township Police Department.)
One of two men wanted for retail fraud at a TJ Maxx in Bloomfield Township. (Bloomfield Township police.)

