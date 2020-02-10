Men wanted for retail fraud at Bloomfield Township TJ Maxx

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for two men who stole several clothing items from the TJ Maxx at 2139 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township.

Police say the incident happened on Feb. 1 at 4:45 p.m. at the store. According to the store manager, two white men entered the store, selected several clothing items and left through a back door without paying.

The two were seen getting into a dark red or purple GMC Suburban with the Michigan license plate CLE3895.

Anyone with information on the men pictured should call police at 248-433-7755.

Surveillance video captured images of the men in the store. (Bloomfield Township Police Department.)