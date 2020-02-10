Michigan leaders endorse Mike Bloomberg for president

DETROIT – A number of Michigan leaders have endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg for president.

The endorsers say Bloomberg’s executive leadership, record, and vision make him the best democratic candidate to rebuild America.

These endorsements follow Bloomberg’s visit to Detroit recently. Just this weekend Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens announced she would endorse Bloomberg for president.

Endorsers include:

U.S. Representative Haley Stevens

Former Michigan Democratic Party Hispanic/Latino Caucus Chair Larry Arreguin

Former Lansing Mayor and Gubernatorial Candidate Virg Bernero

Former Adrian Mayor Jim Berryman

Detroit Councilperson Roy McCalister, Jr.

Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara

Former Inkster Mayor Byron Nolen

Business leader Juliette Okotie-Eboh, Ph.D.

Kent County Commissioner Phil Skaggs

Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver

Romulus City Councilperson Virginia Williams

“We are honored to have the support of leaders from different perspectives who represent the diverse fabric of our state and understand the importance of defeating Donald Trump this November,” said Michael Kurtz, Michigan State Director for Mike Bloomberg 2020. “The groundswell of support continues to build for Mike’s candidacy, bold vision, and ability to unite not only the Democratic Party, but the country as a whole.”