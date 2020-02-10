Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $100K Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. – Beginner’s luck helped a Macomb County woman win a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Barb Brown, of Clinton Township, matched four of the white balls and the Powerball – 09-12-15-31-60 PB: 02 – in the Jan. 29 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, her prize was multiplied by two for a $100,000 prize. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I don’t play regularly, but saw the jackpot getting up there so I logged on and bought a ticket,” said Brown. “The next day, I was going through my email and had a message stating I had won a prize, but it didn’t say how much.

“I logged in to my account and a pop-up came up that said I won $100,000! My first thought was: ‘Is this real?’ Me and my husband were both in shock!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. She plans to save her winnings.

“Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.