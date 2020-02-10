34ºF

Saginaw man shot and killed by police after allegedly stabbing K-9

Deebo expected to be OK

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

SAGINAW, Mich. – According to authorities, a man was shot and killed by Saginaw police officers Sunday morning after reportedly stabbing their police dog.

Police said they were called out to a hostage situation and found the man armed with a knife. They said he stabbed their K-9, Deebo, and officers opened fire on the 48-year-old man.

Deebo was rushed to a local vet and is expected to survive.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

