Brad Calipari takes court in Detroit after leaving team his father coaches

DETROIT – John Calipari’s son, Brad, played in 27 games where his father coaches, the University of Kentucky, before making the choice to leave for Detroit.

Brad Calipari red shirted last year. Since it can be difficult to find playing time in Kentucky, he decided he would leave and chose the University of Detroit Mercy as the next place he would hit the court.

Brad Calipari said he visited schools to see what he liked and discussed his options with his father. John Calipari had coached against U of D’s coach, Mike Davis.

“My dad trusted him and it made me feel more comfortable to come here because my dad knew he would coach me the right way,” Brad Calipari said.

Hear more from Brad Calipari about his choice to come to Detroit in the video above.