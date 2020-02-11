Brighton girl shares adoption story in hopes of inspiring others to adopt older children

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Children aging out of state foster care with nowhere to go afterward is a major problem in society.

A Brighton teenager shared the story of how she overcame sexual abuse and multiple foster homes during her childhood to end up as a happy, successful high school student.

Brienna Jones has the ultimate before-and-after story of where she’s been and where she is now.

Brienna is a rising athlete with good grades at Brighton High School. She said she has great friends and a family she never thought she would have.

“I’m from Orlando, Florida,” Brienna said. “I moved to Michigan when I was eight.”

At 8 years old, Brienna had already seen and been through what many children never will. Her mother was barely able to take care of her.

“We were below the poverty line,” Brienna said. “Sometimes we’d live in a car. We didn’t know where we were eating next.”

Brienna had lived that way since she was born, but then it got worse. A man in her biological mother’s life started to abuse her when she was just 10 years old, she said.

“It was sexual abuse,” Brienna said. “He never hit me, but hit my mom a lot.”

She said as a young girl, she didn’t even understand what was happening.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Brienna said. “I was lost.”

For two years, Brienna was victimized over and over. When she began standing up for herself, it didn’t go as planned, she said.

“I kind of told my biological mom that it wasn’t OK,” Brienna said. “She would make excuses of why I should do it. She made a comment one time, saying, ‘If you don’t, then I’ll get beat.’”

The abuse continued, which led to bad behavior.

“I was never at school,” Brienna said. “I was always skipping school. I think I missed 100 and something days. I went to parties a lot as a seventh-grader -- smoking weed and drinking all the time."

Finally, someone caught onto the situation and called Child Protective Services. Brienna went into state care, but in her first two foster homes, she acted out intentionally.

“I gave my other two foster homes a hard time,” Brienna said. “They couldn’t handle it.”

She said she thought for 13 years that she was worthless and a nobody. She didn’t think she was worthy of love. But then, everything changed.

Brienna was placed into a foster home with foster parents committed to making it work.

“There’s a life on the line here,” Brienna said. “You’re not returning something to Amazon. It’s a real human being that you’re responsible for, and if you were to forfeit that and give up on that child, imagine the damage to that child, even worse than what already happened.”

Brienna’s story has a happy ending. She’s successful and outgoing and has a bright future.

“They didn’t give up,” she said. “They took a chance, unlike anyone that has been in my life. That’s a really good thing.”

There’s a lot more to Brienna’s story, including how she went from being a foster child to having a forever home.