ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 11, 2020

The eastbound lanes of I-696 are closed between Coolidge Highway and Woodward Avenue due to a crash that killed two people Tuesday morning. Lt. Michael Shaw said it was a minor traffic crash but both parties exited vehicles. They were standing on the side of the interstate and were struck by another vehicle. Shaw said four vehicles were involved overall. Another driver was killed earlier Tuesday morning during a crash on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport.

The Local4Casters are tracking some more snow this week. Tuesday will be quiet, but things start to ramp up come Wednesday. Here’s the full forecast.