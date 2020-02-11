30ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Two people were killed in a crash Feb. 11, 2020 on eastbound I-696 near Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, Mich.
I-696 deadly crash

The eastbound lanes of I-696 are closed between Coolidge Highway and Woodward Avenue due to a crash that killed two people Tuesday morning. Lt. Michael Shaw said it was a minor traffic crash but both parties exited vehicles. They were standing on the side of the interstate and were struck by another vehicle. Shaw said four vehicles were involved overall. Another driver was killed earlier Tuesday morning during a crash on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport.

Weather: Tracking a midweek winter storm

The Local4Casters are tracking some more snow this week. Tuesday will be quiet, but things start to ramp up come Wednesday. Here’s the full forecast.

