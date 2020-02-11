Detroit PAL donates space at Tiger Stadium for couple’s wedding after Noah’s Event Venue closure

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Detroit Police Athletic League stepped in to help a young couple after the venue they reserved for their wedding closed just two weeks before the big day.

PAL donated its event space at the Tiger Stadium site to Alishonay Scott and Christopher Miller. They were planning on holding their wedding at Noah’s Event Venue in Southfield.

READ: Noah’s Event Venue abruptly closes leaving couple scrambling just weeks before wedding

Noah’s Event Venue declared bankruptcy in May.

“Were part of the community. That’s what we do here -- we give back to the community, we help people in need,” said India Tharpe, the event director for PAL.

An anonymous donor also came forward to pay for more than $5,000 worth of drinks.

The Roostertail in Detroit is also helping other couples affected by the closure.