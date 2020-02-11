Detroit police looking for 16-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Jan. 30.

Caleb McIntosh was last seen leaving Cass Technical High School in the 2500 block of 2nd Avenue at 1 p.m. He did not return home.

Police said he called his mother later that night and said he was fine. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police said McIntosh was last seen wearing a black coat with a good, a white hooded sweater underneath the coat, black pants and black Timberland boots.

Anyone with any information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.