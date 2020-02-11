United Way celebrates 15 years of helping Southeast Michigan residents keep up with utility payments

DETROIT – If you’re having trouble making ends meet and getting your utility bills paid, all you have to remember is today’s date: Feb. 11.

Linda Black, 64, has lived in her house in Detroit for years. In the fall, she fell on hard financial times, but thanks to 2-1-1, she found the help she needed.

“I’ve been diagnosed with lupus and congestive heart failure," Black said.

She lives alone at the home and relies on oxygen. She’s on disability, but in the fall, her bills started mounting up, as did her fear of the heat being turned off.

“I wouldn’t have had heat,” Black said. “I was shaking. I was really scared.”

She called the United Way’s 2-1-1 line for help.

“They were a tremendous help,” Black said. “I couldn’t believe I’d get that much help, and I really received help.”

“People call 2-1-1 to gain resources to programs that are available within our communities,” said Christopher Taylor, of United Way. “Programs range from health care resources, food intake, utility resources, rental assistance.”

Taylor has been with the 2-1-1 line for about five years. He was the person who answered when Black called for help.

“In this realm of work, I try to treat everyone as if they’re my grandmother,” Taylor said. “So when I had a chance to speak with her, her voice resonated. Her tone resonated with me, and the amount of assistance she needed was something I knew I would be able to assist her with.”

Now on Feb. 11, or 2/11, Taylor is helping to raise awareness about 2-1-1′s free services. He said he loves being able to help Detroit residents.

“I was really elated,” Taylor said. “You know, this is something I’ve been doing for several years now, and I’m always extremely excited and pleased at the fact that I’m able to go beyond the call of duty to assist our community members.”

Now, Black sits inside her warm house and listens to the Bible on tape without fear of her heat being shut off.

“Dial 2-1-1 as early as possible before your situation gets worse so they can get started on it,” Black said. “I’m very grateful to Mr. Chris Taylor, who took care of me.”

Workers said 2-1-1 typically gets about 500 calls a day. They’re available with a live operator in different languages, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company works to get utility payments to as little as $95 a month to no more than $135 a month. Tuesday marks the 15th anniversary of providing referrals to people across Southeast Michigan.