Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 12, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Michigan Lottery ticket printing. (WDIV)
Is the Michigan Lottery really helping schools?

If you subscribe to our Morning Report newsletter, then you’re already aware of this article. But, if not, here’s what we’re looking at: In 2019, the Michigan Lottery reported its biggest contribution to schools ever -- a record $1.07 billion. This was about $129 million more than the previous year, the largest one-year increase in lottery history. It sounds like a lot of money, right? Well, here’s what it looks like in the budget.

Students sue school district over discipline for racist Snapchat conversation

It was filed in federal court on Tuesday. David A. Kallman, the lawyer for four Saline High School students, who are remaining anonymous, is arguing the school district has no authority to suspend or expel the students after allegations of racist comments made on Snapchat.

Weather: Snow expected tonight

It’s a quiet start to our Wednesday, and we’ll even see some sunshine this morning before clouds increase ahead of the approaching storm system. Here’s what to expect.

