ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 12, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Is the Michigan Lottery really helping schools?
If you subscribe to our Morning Report newsletter, then you’re already aware of this article. But, if not, here’s what we’re looking at: In 2019, the Michigan Lottery reported its biggest contribution to schools ever -- a record $1.07 billion. This was about $129 million more than the previous year, the largest one-year increase in lottery history. It sounds like a lot of money, right? Well, here’s what it looks like in the budget.
Students sue school district over discipline for racist Snapchat conversation
It was filed in federal court on Tuesday. David A. Kallman, the lawyer for four Saline High School students, who are remaining anonymous, is arguing the school district has no authority to suspend or expel the students after allegations of racist comments made on Snapchat.
Weather: Snow expected tonight
It’s a quiet start to our Wednesday, and we’ll even see some sunshine this morning before clouds increase ahead of the approaching storm system. Here’s what to expect.
More Local News Headlines
- Brighton girl shares adoption story in hopes of inspiring others to adopt older children
- WATCH: Driver runs over man during road rage incident in Troy
- Wayne Memorial High School wrestlers allege coach told them not to tell after rollover car crash
- Detroit family says management ignored calls about seniors living without heat in middle of winter
- Macomb County man charged after moving into someone else’s seasonal Up North home
- Man dead after assault at JZ Motel on 8 Mile Road in Detroit
National and International Headlines
- Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety
- A victory, a caution: Takeaways from New Hampshire’s primary
- Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago
Sports Headlines
