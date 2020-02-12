ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 12, 2020

If you subscribe to our Morning Report newsletter, then you’re already aware of this article. But, if not, here’s what we’re looking at: In 2019, the Michigan Lottery reported its biggest contribution to schools ever -- a record $1.07 billion. This was about $129 million more than the previous year, the largest one-year increase in lottery history. It sounds like a lot of money, right? Well, here’s what it looks like in the budget.

Sign up for newsletters here.

Ask us a question here at our 4YI page -- you tell us what you want to know about an issue, event, person, place or thing in Metro Detroit or Michigan, and we work to get you the answers.

It was filed in federal court on Tuesday. David A. Kallman, the lawyer for four Saline High School students, who are remaining anonymous, is arguing the school district has no authority to suspend or expel the students after allegations of racist comments made on Snapchat.

It’s a quiet start to our Wednesday, and we’ll even see some sunshine this morning before clouds increase ahead of the approaching storm system. Here’s what to expect.