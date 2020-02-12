Detroit man drives drunk to substance abuse assessment for prior drunken driving charge, officials say

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A Detroit man was caught driving drunk to a substance abuse assessment he was required to attend due to a previous conviction for drunken driving, officials said.

Deandre Hill, 37, was at St. Clair Shores District Court on Monday for the assessment, which was a condition of his sentencing from an operating while intoxicated conviction from Jan. 15, according to authorities.

A probation officer said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Hill, so he administered a breath test. Hill denied driving to the courthouse, but video showed him arriving and getting out of the driver’s door, police said.

Hill failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol content of .13 and .14 on the Datamaster machine, officials said.

“This is clearly a case of another defendant who has an issue with alcohol dependency,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “We will continue to work in conjunction with our local police agencies to address this issue, before an innocent person is seriously harmed.”

Hill is charged with operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor. He was arraigned Tuesday and is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail, police said. He must wear an alcohol tether if released.