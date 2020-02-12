Livingston County deputies arrest woman who rammed police cars during chase, officials say

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who fled a traffic stop in White Lake Township on suspicion of drunken driving was arrested after ramming into police cars during a chase, officials said.

Police said Averie Rae Wilson, 25, of Hamburg Township, fled the traffic stop at 2:54 a.m. Authorities in the area were told to be on the lookout for a Jeep Grand Cherokee with an improper registration plate. Officials said the driver was described as possibly intoxicated.

Livingston County deputies spotted the Jeep on westbound I-96 near Dorr Road in Genoa Township, police said. Michigan State Police troopers tried to stop the Jeep, but Wilson fled at a high speed, according to authorities.

Officials said the Jeep exited onto westbound Grand River Avenue at the Lake Chemung exit and then turned north on Latson Road.

Police said they terminated the chase south of Highland Road.

Shortly afterward, deputies saw the Jeep in the front yard of a home in the 3100 block of Latson Road. When they pulled into the driveway of the home, the Jeep accelerated and rammed into one of the patrol vehicles, according to authorities.

Wilson fled south on Latson Road and turned onto westbound Highland Road, police said. She got onto southbound U.S. 23, where deputies used a “pursuit intervention technique” to end the chase.

Wilson wouldn’t comply with commands and had to be removed from the Jeep and taken into custody, officials said.

She is being held at the Livingston County Jail and awaiting charges.