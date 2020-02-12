25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

Local News

Michigan State taps Colorado’s Mel Tucker to be next football coach, according to report

Tags: Michigan State, Football
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (AP)

The search appears to be over for Michigan State.

The university has reportedly hired Colorado football coach Mel Tucker as Mark Dantonio’s replacement.

READ: Mark Dantonio steps down as Michigan State football coach after 13 seasons

According to The Athletic, Tucker has agreed in principal to take over the Spartans. The two reportedly came to terms early Wednesday morning.

If true, it’s not a done deal yet.

The hiring must first be approved by MSU’s Board of Trustees who meet this Friday.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.