Michigan State taps Colorado’s Mel Tucker to be next football coach, according to report

The search appears to be over for Michigan State.

The university has reportedly hired Colorado football coach Mel Tucker as Mark Dantonio’s replacement.

READ: Mark Dantonio steps down as Michigan State football coach after 13 seasons

According to The Athletic, Tucker has agreed in principal to take over the Spartans. The two reportedly came to terms early Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: #CU coach Mel Tucker has agreed in principle to become the new head coach at #MichiganState, per sources. After Tucker turned down initial interest, MSU power brokers came back repeatedly to Tucker’s reps w/ an offer that was impossible to ignore https://t.co/qjOH0qKirQ — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 12, 2020

If true, it’s not a done deal yet.

The hiring must first be approved by MSU’s Board of Trustees who meet this Friday.