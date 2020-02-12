No, your friend didn’t make you something -- It’s a scam to get your Instagram password

DETROIT – If you get a message from one of your friends on Instagram saying they made you something, there’s a good chance it’s a scam to get your password.

Users are reporting receiving a message from followers about something they made for them. The message includes a link. If you click the link, it will take you to a page where you are asked to enter your password.

Instagram users have said that even if they didn’t enter their password, simply clicking the link has caused their account to start sending the message to other people.

If you have received the message, it is a good idea to change your password.