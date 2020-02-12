Shooter who killed 21-year-old Detroit man while firing into crowd still at large 7 months later

DETROIT – The shooter who killed a 21-year-old Detroit man while firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July last year is still at large, police said.

Dion “Buddy” Bridges was shot and killed at 10:01 p.m. July 4 in the 18900 block of Schoenherr Street near Seven Mile Road on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

Bridges was at a barbecue with family members and friends to enjoy fireworks and food, his family said. At some one, someone fired shots into the crowd from an alley across the street, officials said.

Bridges was struck. He later died form his injuries, police said.

Bridges attended Osborne High School and worked as a painter, as well as at Asian Corned Beef. He wanted to become a restaurant owner and support his family, loved ones said. He went to Puritan St. Baptist Church.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.