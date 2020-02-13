30ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 24: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions speaks with head coach Matt Patricia before the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Stafford trade talks

Sources close to the Detroit Lions have confirmed to Local 4′s Bernie Smilovitz that trade talks concerning quarterback Matthew Stafford have been underway for a couple of weeks.

Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold locally

One winner in Michigan matched all of the numbers. The ticket was sold at Huron Plaza Liquor Store at 694 West Huron Street in Pontiac.

How much trash does Canada send to Michigan landfills?

This article was born from a 4YI question about whether or not Canada is legally allowed to send us their trash. Here’s what we found out.

If you have a question about Metro Detroit or Michigan, ask us here and we will do our best to look into it and get back with an answer(s).

Weather: More snow today

One batch of snow crossed the area during the night, and another developing batch will move through this morning -- probably impacting at least part of the morning rush hour. Here is the latest forecast for today and into the weekend.

