ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 13, 2020

Stafford trade talks
Sources close to the Detroit Lions have confirmed to Local 4′s Bernie Smilovitz that trade talks concerning quarterback Matthew Stafford have been underway for a couple of weeks.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold locally
One winner in Michigan matched all of the numbers. The ticket was sold at Huron Plaza Liquor Store at 694 West Huron Street in Pontiac.
How much trash does Canada send to Michigan landfills?
This article was born from a 4YI question about whether or not Canada is legally allowed to send us their trash. Here’s what we found out.
Weather: More snow today
One batch of snow crossed the area during the night, and another developing batch will move through this morning -- probably impacting at least part of the morning rush hour. Here is the latest forecast for today and into the weekend.
More Local News Headlines
National and International Headlines
Sports Headlines
